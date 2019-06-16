For All Japanese Food Lovers, Hashi Is One Pretty Place To Go

Dis an amazing Japanese restaurant with really yummy food, especially for all Sushi and Dimsum lovers. This is your ideal place with very friendly staff and good ambiance. The food we ordered: 1 Zucchini Carpaccio (zucchini slice served cold with in-house sauce) 2 Shake Aburi Nigiri (nigiri sushi with flame-seared salmon) 3 Ebi Tempura Uramaki (batter-fried prawns in a sushi roll) 4 Freash Summer Roll 5 Broccoli and Water Chestnut Dimsum 6 Tori Katus Uramaki (Panko-fried chicken in a sushi roll) 7 Tori Karaage (Japanese fried chicken with spicy tonkatsu sauce) 8 Chicken and Coriander Dimsum 9 Shake Tobiko Gunkan (battleship sushi with salmon and flying fish roe) 10 Chicken and Chill Oil Dimsum 11 Thai Green Curry with Jasmine Rice 12 Pad Thai Noodles 13 Chilli Basil Noodles Dessert: 1 Mango with Sticky Rice 2 Orange and Basil Gelato