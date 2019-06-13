Well, it's only for Maggie lovers! They serve both fried and soupy maggies. They are 15 varieties for veg and non-vegetarians. We ordered fried chicken Maggie and double egg Maggie Both were simply superb! You must try their chicken Maggie and the prices are also reasonable. Would highly recommend people to check out AM-PM Maggie Point!
Maggie lovers! Be Sure To Visit This Maggie Joint!
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
Under ₹500
Big Group
