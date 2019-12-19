Sea Food Lovers! This Is The Best Budgeted Place For Fish & Prawns Fry

If your a seafood lover and if you feel spending too much money in restaurants for seafood is not worth then try this place near liberty. Tasty Fish Fry Point is here since years serves fresh fish and prawns fry. If you're worried about the hygiene then he uses good quality oil and the place is neat. The fish is hot fresh and made in front of us. Prawns fry -Rs. 120 Fish - Rs. 50-150 Do visit you will surely love it.