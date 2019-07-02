If your looking for some authentic Gulf style mandi then Mandi@36 is the place. The ambience, crowd and food everything is just amazing. The mutton Magoon is a must try here the quantity is really good. The starters as well are tasty. The mutton ghee roast and m36 special grill chicken is a must try. Overall a must try place if your a mandi lover.
Authentic Gulf Style Mandi Only In Jubilee Hills
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Pricing is a bit high
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Mandi@36
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)