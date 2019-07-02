Authentic Gulf Style Mandi Only In Jubilee Hills

Casual Dining

Mandi@36

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sami Complex, 1st Floor, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

If your looking for some authentic Gulf style mandi then Mandi@36 is the place. The ambience, crowd and food everything is just amazing. The mutton Magoon is a must try here the quantity is really good. The starters as well are tasty. The mutton ghee roast and m36 special grill chicken is a must try. Overall a must try place if your a mandi lover.

What Could Be Better?

Pricing is a bit high

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

