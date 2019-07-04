For The Funko Pop (Culture) Fanatics!

Entertainment store is the only known reputed pop culture store that houses Funko(s) Pop Figures, apart from Wizplex .com and their own website. Though Funko Pop Figures cost around INR 1,099-1,499 (for the GOT ones), they're made for those people who want to make a collection out of them, and as a small investment (who knew some Funkos could cost as high as 2000 USD on the resale market). Funko Fans, you'd enjoy the collection here, and if you hurry, there's also a few limited edition ones and Chase edition ones in the store. If you know what you're looking for, then you're gonna have a good time hunting for the ones you want, and even if you're a beginner, owning a Funko and starting a collection is amazing. P.S. On a little lesser price point, they offer Funko Pop Pocket Keychains on a variety of different styles, for INR 699/-.