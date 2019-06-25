For The Touch Of Lucknow Food In The City

If you are in Hyderabad and crave for Lucknow food especially the kababs then Ohri's Rubaiyat is the ideal place. The Gulati Kabab and Sheek Kabab is a must try. The Lasauni Prawns you will love the cheese wipe to it. The biryani a little different from the Hyderabadi one but will surely make a crave for it. The Rasgulla is the show stealer. You will fall in love once you taste it. Overall, the ambiance ,crowd and food will make you visit this place again and again.