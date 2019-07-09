Rasmalai Cheesecake? Check Out This Cafe For Such Unique Dishes

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Juri Cafe & Bar

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

161, Road 13, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Very few places in Hyderabad which touch your heart and make you fall in love with. One such place is Juri, the place is so huge and happening with an amazing crowd and yummy food that will make u visit this place again and again. The service is so cool and quick that you won't feel the wait. The live music is another add on. The rasmalai cheesecake and Maska bun are two try dishes.

What Could Be Better?

Dance floor

Bars

Juri Cafe & Bar

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

161, Road 13, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default