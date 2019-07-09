Very few places in Hyderabad which touch your heart and make you fall in love with. One such place is Juri, the place is so huge and happening with an amazing crowd and yummy food that will make u visit this place again and again. The service is so cool and quick that you won't feel the wait. The live music is another add on. The rasmalai cheesecake and Maska bun are two try dishes.
Rasmalai Cheesecake? Check Out This Cafe For Such Unique Dishes
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Dance floor
Also On Juri Cafe & Bar
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)