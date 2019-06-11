The Small Juice Center Offers Amazing Desserts In The Heart Of The Old City

Charminar is the heart of the old city and we found something heartwarming dessert place here!! Milan juice Center is located opposite to the masjid. Their desserts are loved by everyone because of its quality and quantity. Our most favourites from the place are Mulberry bowl Mango malai Fruit faluda Kiwi juice Avocado juice Fruit salad And they also have much more to offer. The list is way to long ! Jus go try out these soul taking desserts!