Traveling On A Budget To Hyderabad? Crash At This Dormitory In Gachibowli

A new dormitory has popped up in Hyderabad and we think it's about time we had a budget-friendly place for tourists to stay in and meet new people. Right above SJ's Cuisine Restaurant in Gachibowli is Freshup which is a great place to fresh up after a tiring day of travel. These dorm rooms are not one bit shady (if that's what you were wondering) and are spick and span. Wooden furniture, clean white walls, and minimalistic decor, you get all that with other amenities like WiFi, AC, safety box, and wake-up service which is honestly what we all struggle at during vacations.

Are you a group of three or more travelling to Hyderabad? Great, because these guys have rooms that'll accommodate you comfortably. They've got three types of rooms — one with a single bed for solo travellers, one with two single beds for two people, and one with four bunk beds to accommodate eight people. Sorted, right? As it is located in Gachibowli, you have plenty of restaurants and cafes and shopping malls around along with easy access to public transport for your tourist plans.