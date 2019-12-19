This Shawarma Joint In Banjara Hills Is Worth Queuing Up For

Friends Shawarma in Banjara Hills might look like a hole in a wall place. But don't you let those looks fool you. Dragging shawarma fanatics from all over the city to its yard, this shawarma corner runs crowded till wee hours of the midnight. Love shawarma? Watch in awe as the grand portions of meat, tangy flavours are rolled up in kuboos, rumali or samuli. But if you're looking for something more than shawarma, do try their Saahan, which is shredded chicken served with fresh mayo. It really can't get better than this. While a Saahan is a proper full meal, it costs you INR 120 only. Everything else sets you back under INR 100 only. If you love digging into creamy shawarma with your friends, get here. Plus, if you've got a few vegetarians in your gang, treat them to a veg falafel and make peace. There is no seating area and if you prefer one, you've got to order them shawarmas online.