From Rice Bowls To Wraps, Faasos Is Nailing Every Dish They Offer

Packaging And Delivery - The food I ordered from Faasos travelled all the way from LB Nagar to Air Force Academy and was still warm and fresh. I absolutely loved the packaging with all the necessities provided alongside like tissues, forks and spoons. Delivery was supposed to be done at 1:30 p.m. and was done exactly at the given time. Food - •Wraps: 1) Reshmi Chicken Kebab Wrap: Creamy and cheesy! This wrap tasted very homely and the flavours were very delightful. 2) Jumbo Chicken Wrap: Big chunks of chicken with spicy sauces and pieces made this wrap so desirable! Quantity was amazing 👌 •Rice Bowl: 1) Signature Rice Feast (Chicken): My favourite! Rice was of very elite quality, well cooked and perfectly blended with flavours. The chicken curry perfectly complimented the rice and chicken was succulent!👌 All in all, everything was just one point! Gonna order again.