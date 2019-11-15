Drop By This Small Little Cafe For Some Amazing Shakes, Cake Jars & More!

Want to bring that child out of you?? Then head to Frozen Bottle, Manjeera Mall. Though the franchise is small at this mall, it serves the best food. Spend your day hereafter shopping for so long at Manjeera Mall. This place serves different varieties of shakes, waffles, waffle sticks, cake jars. I recommend you to visit cuz you will love the place and good they serve. I recommend: Shakes: Dates and nuts(5 🌟) Nutty chocolate. Cake jars: Red riding hood (5 🌟) Melting pot. I loved cake jars because they were prepared very amazingly with correct proportional layers which added to the taste. Waffle sticks: Oreo dark fantasy (5 🌟) Crunchy Nutella. Overall I would highly recommend you to visit frozen bottle to serve your taste buds! Waffle sticks and cake jars are must-try!