Check Out This Dessert Place In Himayathnagar For Sugar Rush & All Things Cold

With so many places serving ice cream, desserts & shakes, Frozen Bottle has made its name in the market and successfully launched a new store at Himayatnagar which is one of the busiest roads in Hyderabad. Talking about the store, it's located beside McDonald's and if you take stairs to go under, there's a place for two people to have their desserts whereas the upper section can easily accommodate 10-15 pax. Talking about the ambience little bit cost ambience with nice sofa seating and table seating as well. Especially the lighting with frozen bottle letters are a special attraction. The interiors are very good. We started with retro classics named Filter Kaapi which was awesome which was rich in coffee. Caffeine lovers, you will love this. Kesar Badam was also good & tasty as well. But I felt Kesar was dominating the drink whereas you can't feel the tinge of badam anywhere. Dates & nuts was also very good. Next, we had waffle sticks "Crunchy Nutella" which was crispy outside and soft inside with flower shape topped with Nutella & dark chocolate topped with some chocolate chips and castor sugar. It tasted amazing. Waffle sandwiches were also amazing especially "Nutella Sandwich". Coming to cake jars "melting pot" was simply blissful with yummy vanilla ice cream & Chocolate goeey cake. "Ice cream pizza was also good. Nutella waffle sandwich tasted yummy.