Drop By This Outlet For All Cheat Meals!

Eating junk food has always taken a toll on the body and it’s really necessary to maintain a healthy diet to sustain for a longer period. Recently one such cafe opened its door by offering healthy food at such reasonable prices. Fruitose, located on the Madhapur main road and is next to little things. With an adequate amount of sitting space, they can easily accommodate 25-30 at max. With white colours walls and lovely wall decor, this place is nice and has a positive vibe to it. You may even find plants. Was there for a dinner session and we’ve tried almost all of their signatures dishes. We started with the fresh juices. So these are juice shots and you have the option of choosing shots between 4 and 8. The juices we had were pineapple, watermelon, orange and kale cucumber. From the all-day breakfast menu, we had this amazing platter known as the eggless morning. It included, mashed potatoes, baked beans, these were little sweet according to me. Then we had sautéed broccoli and mushrooms. Then we tried fried eggs on noodles. Was pretty satisfied with this one. It included potato wedges, fried eggs, grilled tofu and zucchini noodles. Watermelon and feta cheese salad was amazing. Banana oatmeal smoothie bowl and super protein green bowl was way too good. Made with fresh fruits and packed with nutrients, it’s a wholesome dish. Was a great experience at this place. They can improve a bit.