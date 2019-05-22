All American Breakfast Sorted At This Cute Little Cafe In Town

The Hole In The Wall Cafe

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
8-2/293/82-A/1355-F, Road 45, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

'Full Monty American Breakfast' from Hole in the wall Cafe , ensures perfect start of the day. That's a plate piled with baked beans, Omelette, sautéed mushrooms, mashed potato and a grilled tomato. All of this accompanies slices of brown bread and butter. Rush to this place now for all your breakfast dates with your friends or partners.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

