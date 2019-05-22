'Full Monty American Breakfast' from Hole in the wall Cafe , ensures perfect start of the day. That's a plate piled with baked beans, Omelette, sautéed mushrooms, mashed potato and a grilled tomato. All of this accompanies slices of brown bread and butter. Rush to this place now for all your breakfast dates with your friends or partners.
All American Breakfast Sorted At This Cute Little Cafe In Town
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Also On The Hole In The Wall Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)