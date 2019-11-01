With Beautiful Ambience & Delish Food, This Restaurant Is Worth Revisiting!

My sister came to meet me, after her office. As soon as she came to meet, after a while of chit chat, she wanted to have food outside. So I suggested Sambal which was nearby to me, we visited for dinner. I have no idea why food is not served downstairs. Food is served upstairs only. So, we sat upstairs for dining. Few lines of lighting were decorated outside upstairs, this giving us Diwali vibes. The ambience is very simple only with a lamp at top of every table, accommodating around 25people upstairs. Downstairs it is like for family section which was in 3 sections. Now about the food we had, Starter:- * Bakwan Goreng:- Fried coastal veggies dusted with the Indonesian spice blend, and mixed with flour. This is basically a batter with some Indonesian spice mixed with veggies like cabbage and onion. This mixed batter is deep-fried in the texture of pakodi. This was served in 5 pieces with cabbage salad. In the main course, * Mix veg pulao:- This was a clay pot pulao, where entire pot full of pulao is served, with raita and gravy. Firstly this pot will be more than enough for 2 people after starters. Pulao is made with spices where we can feel the aroma. Pulao was full of carrot and cauliflower. This pulao would go better if peas and other veggies were added. Sambal has two menu sambal menu and Ankapur village menu. Both the menu have very limited items.