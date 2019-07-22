Treat Yourself With Fresh Croissants & Chimney Cones At This Beautiful Cafe

Fullfills café is a great place to hang out with friends for breakfast or quick bites at any time of the day. It is located on Banjara hills main road. Absolutely, loved the ambience here. The place is so refreshing and calm. Every corner of the restaurant was so Instagrammable. The aura was so soothing, neat, hygienic. The bright pastel coloured decor, colourful walls made it more beautiful. The retro-style walls frames, faux plants, warm-toned light bulbs definitely make it unique and vintage. Coming to food, they have an amazing breakfast menu. Personally being a coffee lover, I would definitely recommend cappuccino and hot chocolate. You will certainly not be disappointed with the food here for sure. Freshly baked croissants and fulfilled cones are a must-try. Jalapeno sticks and nachos are also delicious. Anyhow, the staff was very courteous and helped us in knowing all the dishes. Overall, it's a great casual spot to catch up with friends for a quick bite.