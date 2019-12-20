From Pani Puri To Momos, Stop At This Place In Karkhana For A Quick Bite

One of the greatest pleasures of life is going for a quick pani puri snack. For some, it could be a plate of noodles or momos. Whatever is the case, Fusion Stone & Delhiwala Chaat in Kharkhana can fulfill those pleasures. Apart from having a space guarded by concrete walls, they also have a stall outside. Coming to the menu, they serve all kinds of snacks, but apart from that, you can also get soup, appetiser and main course. The food is quite economical and yes, you get served both vegetarian and non–vegetarian dishes. But we would recommend this place for quick bites like pani puri (INR 20 for 8 pieces), cutlet ragada (INR 50), dahi papdi (INR 55), among others. You can either have it near the stall or inside the restaurant by serving yourself. But if you are craving for Chinese, then go for momos, rolls or noodles. The quantity is pretty good. Even though the taste isn’t mind-blowing, it does satisfy your taste buds.