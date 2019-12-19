Don't want to eat meat anymore but love its taste? Gabru Di Chaap — a kiosk in a food court in Sindhi Colony has to be your haunt. These folks whip up amazing delicacies using soya chunks, and we've got to admit — the texture definitely reminds you of chicken. From wraps to biryani, they've got an awesome range of soya dishes. We've tried the Malai Chaap, and found the dish a bit undercooked. But the Kamaal Di Amritsari Chaap and Kinni Sohni Boti Chaap are quite delicious, spicy, and have a fine charred flavour that we're going back for. These can be paired with Rose Shikanji from their menu. Refreshing!
For Delicious Chaap Dishes, Head Over To This Outlet In Sindhi Colony
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
The Malai Chaap could have been cooked better.
