For Delicious Chaap Dishes, Head Over To This Outlet In Sindhi Colony

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Gabru Di Chaap

Begumpet, Hyderabad
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M/S Terminal, 1-8/32/43-A, Minister Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Don't want to eat meat anymore but love its taste? Gabru Di Chaap — a kiosk in a food court in Sindhi Colony has to be your haunt. These folks whip up amazing delicacies using soya chunks, and we've got to admit — the texture definitely reminds you of chicken. From wraps to biryani, they've got an awesome range of soya dishes. We've tried the Malai Chaap, and found the dish a bit undercooked. But the Kamaal Di Amritsari Chaap and Kinni Sohni Boti Chaap are quite delicious, spicy, and have a fine charred flavour that we're going back for. These can be paired with Rose Shikanji from their menu. Refreshing!

What Could Be Better

The Malai Chaap could have been cooked better.

How Much Did It Cost

Under ₹500

Other Outlets

Gabru Di Chaap

Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, Hyderabad
4.4

Sarath City Capital Mall, 4th Floor, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default
Fast Food Restaurants

Gabru Di Chaap

Begumpet, Hyderabad
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M/S Terminal, 1-8/32/43-A, Minister Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Gabru Di Chaap

Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, Hyderabad
4.4

Sarath City Capital Mall, 4th Floor, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default