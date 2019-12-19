For Delicious Chaap Dishes, Head Over To This Outlet In Sindhi Colony

Don't want to eat meat anymore but love its taste? Gabru Di Chaap — a kiosk in a food court in Sindhi Colony has to be your haunt. These folks whip up amazing delicacies using soya chunks, and we've got to admit — the texture definitely reminds you of chicken. From wraps to biryani, they've got an awesome range of soya dishes. We've tried the Malai Chaap, and found the dish a bit undercooked. But the Kamaal Di Amritsari Chaap and Kinni Sohni Boti Chaap are quite delicious, spicy, and have a fine charred flavour that we're going back for. These can be paired with Rose Shikanji from their menu. Refreshing!