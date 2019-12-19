This 75-Year-Old-Store In Sultan Bazaar Has Elegant Madhuparkam Sets, Sarees & Dhotis For Wedding Rituals

Whether you're looking for a pure cotton Madhuparkam set at reasonable prices, or handloom sarees to flaunt during the puja and other rituals, turn to Gajanan Cloth Store. In the busy locality of Sultan Bazaar, climb up a fleet of a steep staircase to get to this modest store that houses elegant handloom cloth pieces from pure silk dhotis, woollen dhabali (an attire worn during puja), exclusive blouses. We loved the elephant, peacock and deer borders on the dhotis which gave it a contemporary look, and the triangle blouses here make an amazing gifting option for massive events like weddings or grand festive parties. They are often bought in bulk and come in vibrant colours with gold designs.

The store has sarees in many handlooms from pure cotton and silk to Madhurai, Ilkal, Paithani, Narayanpet among others. In fact, the store has an entire room dedicated to the many varieties of gorgeous six yards and nine yards that are exclusive to the store. They have ready-made Nauvvari sarees for all the girls wanting to flaunt the pinga look. If you're looking for Madhuparkam sets, let us tell you that you can get a saree (seven yards & nine yards), a dhoti, and vallevat in the iconic red and white colours here for anywhere between INR 1,800 to INR 2,000.

If you wanna gift grandma a woollen or zari shawl, she'll love the ones from this store. They also have small attires made specifically for idols of deities here, along with towels and lungis.