GOT Fanatics! There's a Game Of Thrones Themed Food Truck In Town!

So If you are a Game of Thrones Fan, then this should be a place you must visit. The Kingz Landing is a food truck, situated in Kothaguda, Hyderabad. Even the name of the dishes on the menu or the drinks have been named after a game of thrones character or place or house. They have a small seating area which can accommodate 5-8 people at a time. The place is filled with wallpapers, art and craft inspired and completely dedicated to Game of Thrones. The place is really instagramable. Coming to food, they serve quick bites and rice bowls. Among the starters, Dothraki's Mutton Kebab, Greyjoy's Chatpata Soya Chap, Dragon Skin Chicken, Viserion Wings, Drogon Wings, Paratha-a-Dillas are most recommended, and they have a speciality drink, Kashmiri Kahwa which is called the Tea in the North, in the menu. It should definitely be tried out. In rice bowls, you can choose your own base of white rice or brown rice, choose your sauce, veggies and chicken and you are good to go!! If you are a Game of Thrones fan then this is highly recommended, even if you are not you would love the food here. Valar Morghulis!