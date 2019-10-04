For Adventure & Fun, Sign Up For This Camping & Kayaking Trip To Gandikota

Caves, temples, and camping under the stars – a trip to Gandikota (regarded as The Grand Canyon of India) is something every adventurist must take. And if you have been waiting for the perfect moment to explore Gandikota, check out this getaway by Muddie Trails that offers camping and also, kayaking in Penna River. Your itinerary also covers Gandikota Fort, cliff jumping, and campfire – so you know the fun is sorted. Each camp tent accommodates three, and this covers your meals on most of the days.

