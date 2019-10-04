For Adventure & Fun, Sign Up For This Camping & Kayaking Trip To Gandikota

Gandikota Camping, Penna River, Belum Caves

₹ 4150 upwards

Fri - Fri | 4 Oct, 2019 - 17 Jan, 2020

10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Gandikota

Address: Andhra Pradesh

What's Happening

Caves, temples, and camping under the stars – a trip to Gandikota (regarded as The Grand Canyon of India) is something every adventurist must take. And if you have been waiting for the perfect moment to explore Gandikota, check out this getaway by Muddie Trails that offers camping and also, kayaking in Penna River. Your itinerary also covers Gandikota Fort, cliff jumping, and campfire – so you know the fun is sorted. Each camp tent accommodates three, and this covers your meals on most of the days.

How's The Venue

Gandikota is a six-hours drive away from Hyderabad and it will wrap you in its majestic beauty.

Make A Note

Please note that the meeting points are Kondapur, Gachibowli.

Price

₹4150 upwards

