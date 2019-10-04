Supreme Garlic Bread 🍞 Sweetcorn, Olive & Jalapeno. The French and the Italians are still in a tug-of-war when it comes to garlic bread. While the origin of the clever dish is fought over, the rest of the world seems to have adopted variations of the savoury snack. Here's the lapinozpizzahyd version with tangy jalapenos, olives, sweetcorn and oozy mozzarella cheese 🤤 It was yummy-li-cious. Location: La Pino'z Pizza, Banjara Hills📍
Munch On Garlic Bread With Oozy Mozzarella Cheese At La Pino'z Pizza
- Price for two: ₹ 500
