Garlic Idli & Pizza Dosa At Rambharose Tiffins Are Slaying And How!

Our Hyderabad city known for pearls is also famous for the numerous Bandi’s and Tiffin Centers that serve quick, pocket-friendly, super-satisfying food. Rambharose Tiffins, a humble place that grew to 3 outlets (Kacheguda, Malaktpet, Narayanguda) in 10 years titillates your taste buds with the authentic Hyderabadi infused South-Indian delicacies. Well don’t go by my words but visit them and taste their dishes by yourself. Their Signature Garlic Idli makes one lose into a bomb of flavors specially crafted for next gen youth. Order the Ghee Paper Dosa and I challenge you to resist the waft coming out from their Kitchen. Layered with special cheese and topped with paneer and oregano is their take on the Pizza Dosa which they are selling even before it was known to the masses.