This Cake Artist Whips Up A Storm With Her Customised Cakes, Brownies & Tea Time Cakes

"OMG! How can any cake be this Instagram-worthy?" — was our first reaction when we set our eyes on Gateau's range of desserts. Too pretty to be eaten, Ajitha Reddy is a popular home baker and cake artist from Hyderabad who goes above and beyond to craft fascinating cakes for her customers. Ajitha loved cake decorating shows on TLC and wanted to learn and practice this craft, ever since she was in high school. As a result, what we stumble upon today is a fine array of desserts that also include eggless, keto, vegan, and allergy-free variants.

One look at her custom or themed-cakes and we want to throw a birthday party. Sourcing ingredients from all across the world, Ajitha treats every cake as a baby. Which means, a lot of effort, precision, and of course, creativity go into it. When an order is placed, Ajitha asks her customers to describe their occasion, puts herself in their shoes, and then offers a couple of designs to her customers to pick from.



At the moment, her bestselling selection (yup, selling like hotcakes) includes structured or complex cakes along with tea cakes, brownies, and signature tasting boxes. And the best part? You get to pick what finishing goes into the cake. Whether it's buttercream frosting or fondant or coloured ganache, you decide how your cake should be. And Ajitha makes it happen for you.