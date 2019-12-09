Gelatissimo Has Launched A New Menu With Amazing Desserts Which Cannot Be Missed!

Gelatissimo is an Australian based gelato brand which now has four outlets in Hyderabad at - Jubileehills, Himaytnagar, Gachibowli and Sarath city capital mall. And they are also coming soon to other cities like Bangalore, Vijayawada very soon. They've recently launched a new desserts menu, especially for the Indian market. They have a wide range of options to choose which are priced pretty decently. Their Gelatos are made fresh, with whole milk in the store. They do have dairy-free sorbet options too. My favourites are - very berry cheesecake, salted macadamia, mango, coconut, Veronese chocolate. They do so many flavours for everyone. And are planning to come up with many more new flavours soon. Coming to their newly launched dessert menu, I have tried Chocolate macaroon fantasy ad red velvet macaroon fantasy which is served in jars. I liked both of em. Also tried Nutella crepe, Chocolate waffle, Lava in a cone, Brownie bonsai, After minty magic and Nizam kulfi. These desserts tasted really good. The presentation deserves special appreciation. They've put a lot of effort into presenting them beautifully and creatively. And these are priced very reasonably too! So, that's a win-win. Shakes: Any gelato can be made into a shake. We can pick multiple gelato combinations for shakes too. Tried their Dates in nuts and Ferrero explosion shake. Both of em were good. I loved their desserts and gelatos. And I am definitely going back. So, if you're looking for a place serving really good desserts and gelato under one roof, this one is for you.