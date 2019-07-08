Peanut Butter Fudge & Tiramisu: Rush To This Place In Jubilee Hills Because It's Raining Gelatos

We’re taking a break from ice creams and crushing on gelatos. Never tried gelato before? We know just the place for you to taste your first scoop. Tucked amidst the buildings of Jubilee Hills near the check post, Gelatissimo is an Australian gelato brand that opened its doors for Hyderabad. They’ve got a cute ambience going on with colourful chairs and we know for a fact that it’ll look good on Instagram. If you’re lucky, you can sit on the blue tables that light up and have a neon-y effect. Now moving on to the star of the show, the gelatos. With more than 15 unique flavours, you can taste them all to pick your favourites. They’ve got three serving options and we’ll tell you all about it. You can get a small cup with one gelato flavour, or a medium cup with two gelato flavours, or a big cup with generous scoops of 3 gelato flavours. We thought that’s a great idea and got ourselves two big cups. In the first cup, we had Dates, Salted Macadamia & Dulce De Leche, and Blueberry Sorbet. Next, we got Lime & Coconut, Tiramisu, and Peanut Butter Fudge & Chico Chip which was the best out of the two. Apart from gelatos, you can also order waffles, doughnuts and lava cake that come with gelatos too which is awesome. We’re definitely going back to try some more (can’t get enough of the peanut butter) and we recommend you check it out too. Psst, it's pocket-friendly.