This Stunning Ice Cream Parlour In Jubilee Hills Have Our Hearts!

Creamy, cold, and churned up into myriad flavours: you might be forgiven for thinking that ice-cream and gelato are the same. But it’s important to know the difference if you want to start a new year of the gelato like a true pompous foodie. Gelato contains more milk than cream, making it freeze at a lower temperature and taste cooler, lighter and, arguably, more refreshing. Churned slower than ice-cream, it is denser and has a more intense flavor. It's this combination of gut-busting variety and powerful flavours brought together in a cooler, denser dessert, that has me so hooked to Gelatissimo gelato‘s store. The gelatos, on the other hand in my hand, got demolished in minutes, in a flurry of groans, moans and eye rolls.