Check Out This Amazing Gelato Parlour Now!

No one is ever too old or young to enjoy ice cream. It's an emotion to many! Recently visited this outlet of Gelitisimo, located in Himathnagar with amazing ambience and interiors Did you know? Their products are made from the finest of ingredients and are natural in every way. Why Gelato? A gelato is an Italian form of Ice Cream. It's different from Ice Cream in many ways. It generally contains lower fat than ice cream, it's usually made from the most premium and natural of ingredients and it contains less air than ice cream and hence its denser and more creamy You'll have lots of options to choose from. You can pick your favourite flavour of shakes, doughnuts 🍩 , gelato ice creams and more. You can taste other flavours before selecting yours, as well!