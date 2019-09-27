Gotta To Try Delectable Asian Dishes At Haiku!

When one talks of delectable Indo-Chinese and Asian food in Hyderabad, the first place that comes to mind is Haiku. This place has the perfect ambience that reflects the rich heritage of China and is known for curating the finest Chinese and pan-Asian dishes you may not have even dreamt of before. Haiku prepares sinfully delicious soups and starters along with main course items that will make your heart melt. If a quiet dinner is what you have in mind with a close friend, Haiku will definitely serve the purpose. What to have: Salad, Noodles, Iced Tea, Salmon Sashimi Perfect for: Quiet Dinners, Laid-Back Lunches