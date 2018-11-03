Get Thickshakes, Sundaes & Fast Food At This All New & Cutesy Parlour In Himayathnagar

Love yourself a dose of yummy thick shake? Get them at One Fine Day, at Himayathnagar. This hole in the wall outlet was only launched last month following the success of their Chaintanyapuri branch. Mint blue interiors with white walls give it the look of a proper ice cream parlour. They have a high seat counter and two tables which can accommodate a group of four each. There’s a really pretty S-shaped bookshelf, but a disappointing collection of books (mostly those of Chetan Bhagat & Durjoy Datta). However, you can still have fun by playing games like Jenga with your squad. Ideal for an after college hangout or for when you have sundae cravings late at night, this place offers a casual ambience. The menu has interesting names like Brownie In Your Frownie, Hail To King Hazelnut, Oh! My Litche. We ordered a Queen Of Chocolate and a Caffeine Hub along with Piri Piri Fries. The best part is that everything is very cheap, and you can even go here when you’re pretty much broke. Since it’s a tiny place and there’s just one staff member, the food & drinks took a while to serve. The Queen of Chocolate is a thick, grainy mix of various chocolate flavours (Kit-kat, Sneakers, Galaxy), whereas the Caffeine Hub comes with coffee and caramel, and tasted much like a cough syrup. Piri Piri Fries were quite nice. Neither too oily, nor undercooked. We think we’d be back here, one fine day when the month end’s near.