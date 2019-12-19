There is never really a bad time for idli and vada. But we love our plate of sambar idli at 6am at Kakatiya Tiffins & Meals in Banjara Hills. This is a basic tiffin joint that runs full house right from the time it opens and you'll find big groups of youngsters and food lovers huddling for their share of uthappam, karam dosa, Mysore Bajji. Served with four types of chutney, the good peeps behind the counter will help you with deciding what chutney goes best with your breakfast. It doesn't matter what you choose, you are in for a treat with their idlis generously dunked in chutney or egg dosa for those of you who prefer egg for their breakfast. Everything is priced under INR 50, except cheese masala dosa which sets you back at INR 70. They also serve full meals and biryani for lunch.
Get Your Fix Of Mysore Bajji, Egg Dosa & Idli Under INR 50 At This Joint
We wish they covered the food.
Under ₹500
Big Group
