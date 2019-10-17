Get Yourself Some Hungarian Delicacy At The Budapest Bakehouse

Chimney cones are the new buzzword. The Budapest Bakehouse brings the pizza cones trend to our service. The Chimney Cone crust is crisp on the outside and soft and flaky on the inside, much like a croissant, but is shaped like a cone. Had the chef special Nawabi chicken Seekh savoury chimney cone @tbbhyderabad. It's a must-try for the non-vegetarians. Couldn't try the sweet cones though, Next visit is awaited.