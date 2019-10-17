Chimney cones are the new buzzword. The Budapest Bakehouse brings the pizza cones trend to our service. The Chimney Cone crust is crisp on the outside and soft and flaky on the inside, much like a croissant, but is shaped like a cone. Had the chef special Nawabi chicken Seekh savoury chimney cone @tbbhyderabad. It's a must-try for the non-vegetarians. Couldn't try the sweet cones though, Next visit is awaited.
Get Yourself Some Hungarian Delicacy At The Budapest Bakehouse
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It could have been more presentable.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Kids, Big Group
Comments (0)