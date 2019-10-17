Get Yourself Some Hungarian Delicacy At The Budapest Bakehouse

Dessert Parlours

The Budapest Bakehouse

Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1-A/3/6/431, HImayat Nagar Road, Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chimney cones are the new buzzword. The Budapest Bakehouse brings the pizza cones trend to our service. The Chimney Cone crust is crisp on the outside and soft and flaky on the inside, much like a croissant, but is shaped like a cone. Had the chef special Nawabi chicken Seekh savoury chimney cone @tbbhyderabad. It's a must-try for the non-vegetarians. Couldn't try the sweet cones though, Next visit is awaited.

What Could Be Better?

It could have been more presentable.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids, Big Group

