Featuring here is the Ghee Roast chicken, a signature dish of Resign Skybar. The chicken was Tender, Spicy and Roasted, Cooked in Ghee, it had Semi gravy and placed on a Hot Malabar Paratha. The masala gets soaked to the paratha which gives a better taste to the Paratha and Chicken. What a Great Combination! Would recommend this to everyone ♥️
Ghee Roast Chicken Is A Must Have When You're At This Outlet
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
Presentation!
