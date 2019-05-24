Ghee Roast Chicken Is A Must Have When You're At This Outlet

Bars

Resign Sky Bar

Hi Tech City, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ohris Cyber Grub, 5th Floor, Plot 4/1, 4/2 & 64, Huda Techno Enclave, Hitech City, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Featuring here is the Ghee Roast chicken, a signature dish of Resign Skybar. The chicken was Tender, Spicy and Roasted, Cooked in Ghee, it had Semi gravy and placed on a Hot Malabar Paratha. The masala gets soaked to the paratha which gives a better taste to the Paratha and Chicken. What a Great Combination! Would recommend this to everyone ♥️

What Could Be Better?

Presentation!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

