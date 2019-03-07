Gin & Jazz Fridays To Underground Techno Scenes: This Speakeasy Bar Is Legit Lit

Hidden spiral staircase, secret passcode, brilliant music scene and an interesting mix of a crowd — Giggle Water enjoys a prime status in speakeasy bars in Hyderabad. And for a fairly good reason. This bar runs from Wednesday to Sunday, and no matter what day, it's packed to the brim. Bringing all jazz lovers to its yard, we've checked out the Gin & Jazz Fridays and fell a bit in love with Pranati Khanna's voice. And of course, the gin-based cocktails that made us asking for more. Talking about keeping the mystery alive, this bijou bar is dimly lit. Done up with elements like lamp shades, bookshelves with classic literature, typewriter, postcards, globes, and a vintage phone, it almost feels otherworldly when you step in. In fact, the outdoor seating with the view of traffic is the only telltale sign you're in Hyderabad. The paintings and framed photographs are totally Instagram-worthy and so is the entire space with high seating tables.

The menu isn't vast but you can binge eat on poutine, spinach and corn tacos, burgers (which are madly loved) or pork sausages. The cocktails are delicious and we recommend Green Vegas, which has tequila, cucumber, mint, and some herbs. Every bit drool-worthy and well presented, grab a cocktail and head to the outdoor seating area to chat away with your gang. Giggle Water intends to host a whole lot of cool events in the near future (For instance, it hosted Woodstock screening where people were asked to get their own lunch). Plus, we've heard you can spot celebs too. We haven't but if you do, tell us all about your fangirl or fanboy moment!