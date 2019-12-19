Give A Fresh And Healthy Treat To Your Taste Buds By Ordering A Salad From Here

I eat a lot of outside food, and my gym trainer is always after me for not giving importance to my diet. Fortunately, Saladefy has solved my problem. They Create the finest and fresh salads, carrying quality protein, fibre, complex carbs and dense nutrients. The salads are prepared with veggies, fruit, mixed greens, Tofu, beans, etc. And all of the things are vegan. We have, 1. Quinoa with Brown Rice- Quinoa, brown rice, tofu, iceberg, mixed veggies, corn, cheese 2. Mixed Cauliflower- cauliflower, sprouts, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, parsley, mixed nuts, olive oil 3. Veggie Greens Beverage- kale, spinach, lettuce, cucumber, mint