Seafood Lovers? This Restaurant's Apollo Fish Is Too Die For!

In the frame: Apollo Fish from Pour House 7 Came back to this place after a year and this time the experience has been better than before. During the previous visits the food was terrible, but yesterday they have impressed with great food and service as well. Tried the Apollo Fish from the Appetizers, Hot, spicy and a bit tangy twist. Fish was soft, the sauce was very Flavourful, the right amount of whisked curd to get sourness, No Colours added. Really loved the fish and the other dishes were quite amazing too. Good to see Pour house 7 is back in good form. I hope they maintain it very well now. Ratings: 4/5