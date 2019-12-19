Walk Into The Wild! Plan Your Next Adventure With This Local Tour Company

It is time for you to go backpacking through distant lands like Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh on a shoestring budget. Wondering how? Go Adventure has you covered! Go Adventure is a local tour agent that specialises in offbeat travel plans and weekend getaways. But on a budget. Bringing you the best of quick weekend getaways (Go Weekends) and treks up north, you're surely signing up for a time of your life. These folks are all about experiential tours so you'll get a taste of local cuisine, culture, and can get cosy at homestays. Whether it's a night trek to Rajmachi Fort or a seven-day backpacking trip to Spiti Valley, they cover a wide spectrum of trips. All you've got to do is get on their website, go through their calendar, and plan your escape.

Get on their Go Weekends section and pick from Andharban Trek, Torna Fort Trek, Matheran, and so much more. These are usually short 1-3 days and cost you between INR 2,500-4,500. And the best part? It includes your stay, food, and transport. Sorted, no? But if you are looking for a longer trip, check out their backpacking trips to Meghalaya, Spiti Valley, Bhutan, Andaman. These will set you back at INR 11,000 upwards. Totally sounds like a dream vacay to us!