You can relish the authentic flavors and taste form the land of Arabs. The ambiance is colorful, with amazing outdoor scenic seating. They also got a rooftop. The typical Arabian seating is the best part. Coming to the mandi biryanis that we had. The chicken mandi tasted really delicious. The marination on the chicken did the magic. Go Grab Some Mandi Chicken from "The Arabian Corner"
Treat Yourself To Delicious Mandi Biryani At This Outlet In Gachibowli!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
More decor could be done in the interiors and maintenance of the place.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family
