Treat Yourself To Delicious Mandi Biryani At This Outlet In Gachibowli!

Casual Dining

Arabian Corner

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ganapathi Gold Complex, 5th Floor, 2-48/3 & 5, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

You can relish the authentic flavors and taste form the land of Arabs. The ambiance is colorful, with amazing outdoor scenic seating. They also got a rooftop. The typical Arabian seating is the best part. Coming to the mandi biryanis that we had. The chicken mandi tasted really delicious. The marination on the chicken did the magic. Go Grab Some Mandi Chicken from "The Arabian Corner"

What Could Be Better?

More decor could be done in the interiors and maintenance of the place.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family

