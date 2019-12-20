Live Music, Fab Food & Pretty Ambience, This Restaurant Has It All!

The Moonshine Project: So yeah it was about band Capricio on that day, when I visited Moonshine Project for that live band. I have almost reached here by 9, by that time, it was full crowdy where there is no place for a single person. We haven't booked a table, so need to stand as long as we decide to stay back there. As we didn't get the table, we were unable to order our food. somehow we managed to order. * Garlic Bread:- 4 Garlic bread was served with sauce. Forget about garlic bread, that sauce was finger licking. The bread was so soft, giving us delicious taste of cheese and garlic. * Veg margarita:- Pizza topped with bell pepper, olives, mushroom, corn kernels. The pizza crust was thin. * Penne pasta:- The pasta was just above average in taste. Service:- due to the huge crowd, service was very late. Value for money:-4.5