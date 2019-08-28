This Quirky Little Cafe Is A Replica Of Shacks In Goa

Goa trips with your buddies have always been a teenager’s dream. Recently I came across this cafe named 84 Anjuna Shack which brings you the authentic Goan vibes and its food. Quirky little cafe has everything you dreamt of how Goa looks like. Perfect place to experience how a shack works. Come with your friends and family and enjoy a great meal with trippy music and extremely vibrant interiors. This place is extremely lit. When it comes to the food, I would recommend you guys try out their signatures. Every dish has its own story. Starting from Anjuna cheese sticks to pomfret tawa fry to chicken cafreal and of course their traditional dessert Bebinca. You guys gonna love each and everything they have to offer.