Be It A Platter or Pulusu, This Place Will Take Your Taste Buds On A Delicious Ride

Fast Food Restaurants

Gongura

GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
3.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

GVK One Mall, 3rd Floor, Road 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Sights and scents that an Andhra cuisine brings are worth breaking your diet for. And, Gongura in GVK One Mall is proof of that. From Ulavacharu Kunda Biryani to delicious chutneys, this kiosk in the food court of this mall might seem unglamorous but surely hits your palate with the right flavours.

If you are bored with the plain old biryanis, we recommend getting here after your shopping spree. Two things to try here, for sure: Royyala Vepudu and Bamboo Chicken. While these will take you back to Gongura for more, the price points are a plus point too. This culinary treat is budget-friendly and doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket. So, the next time you're at GVK Mall, shop but also eat your heart out.

Pro-Tip

As it is a part of the food court area, look for a seat first (especially on weekends) and then, place your order. 

