Guild Trip's Black Coffee Is To Die For!

In the Frame: Black Coffee ☕ I start my day with A Hot Cup of Black Coffee. Two days back, I tried at Guilt Trip, Film Nagar. It was just Aromatic and good taste. This is Freshly Brewed coffee beans Of Minerva brand (Known as A popular coffee brand). I always have Black coffee without sugar, Sometimes I do add just 1/2 a teaspoon. Even their Cappuccino, Hot Chocolate and Lattes are Amazing, do give it a Try. Location: Guilt Trip, Film Nagar. Ratings: Coffee Cannot be Rated. Price: 175/- (A Bit Expensive, but worth it). Recommendation: Yes