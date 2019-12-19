Good Earth is a luxury store that specialises in handcrafted and sustainable home decor and wellness products. Want to make your home all the more dreamy? This is your hero!
Make Your Home #Goals! Score Stunning Home Decor From This Store In Banjara Hills
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Tucked away in the same building as Nicobar and Haiku, Good Earth can totally transform your home from ugh to whoa. Yup, we mean it. Known for making stylish and sustainable home decor and wellness products that look very Indian, you won't stop shopping here when you step in. From napkin sets to tapas stands, your kitchen will totally be #goals and giving you more reasons to shop is the fine range of handcrafted latticework lanterns and cushion covers. With a wide range of ceramic plates, bowls, cheese boards, knives, and table linen, your dining room will shine bright like a diamond.
The home decor range includes stunning diyas, decor plates, canisters, vases, decoupage glass plates, candle stands, and lanterns. With these in your home, it's like you are celebrating Diwali every day. In their wellness section, you'll spot skincare products, incense sets, body oils, etc. Check out Pahadi Local's range of teas, honey, scrubs, Himalayan clay, and local pull.
Indian ensemble keeps you upbeat? The chanderi kurtas, dupattas, sharara, lehengas are totally worth saving up for. Plus, they are perfect for summers!
Pro-Tip
There's also Amrapali inside Good Earth that you can check out. With one store selling pure gold jewellery and the other (located above the first one) sorting all our silver jewellery needs, you can slay a regal look with these statement pieces. Indian jewellery easily takes the pedestal at Amrapali and in the gold jewellery section, your eyes are sure to catch the elaborate chandbalis, jhumkas, and mathapattis.
Comments (0)