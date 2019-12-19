Make Your Home #Goals! Score Stunning Home Decor From This Store In Banjara Hills

Tucked away in the same building as Nicobar and Haiku, Good Earth can totally transform your home from ugh to whoa. Yup, we mean it. Known for making stylish and sustainable home decor and wellness products that look very Indian, you won't stop shopping here when you step in. From napkin sets to tapas stands, your kitchen will totally be #goals and giving you more reasons to shop is the fine range of handcrafted latticework lanterns and cushion covers. With a wide range of ceramic plates, bowls, cheese boards, knives, and table linen, your dining room will shine bright like a diamond.

The home decor range includes stunning diyas, decor plates, canisters, vases, decoupage glass plates, candle stands, and lanterns. With these in your home, it's like you are celebrating Diwali every day. In their wellness section, you'll spot skincare products, incense sets, body oils, etc. Check out Pahadi Local's range of teas, honey, scrubs, Himalayan clay, and local pull.

Indian ensemble keeps you upbeat? The chanderi kurtas, dupattas, sharara, lehengas are totally worth saving up for. Plus, they are perfect for summers!