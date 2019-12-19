Pop By This Place For Delicious Food With Some Great Music

The minute we all walked into Fast Forward we were in love with the place. A perfect location for a restaurant. I see Fast Forward having a good prospect in the market! The session began with a set of starters such as the crispy corn chilly kernels, paneer dum roll and the tawa Hara Kebab! The tawa Hara kebab and the paneer dum rolls were outstanding. Rich in colour and taste! The paneer dum roll was so good that we ordered more and more. Adding on it the meal the main course was served with rotis a paneer curry and dal. The dal was good, the paneer was better. The star of the evening was the brownie that was served with pineapple as it's base with vanilla ice cream. The mocktails we're also droll worthy. A perfect mix of all the ingredients to make your sunny day better. The service also didn't disappoint us. A place where you eat some good food and relax with some soothing music!