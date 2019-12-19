Vamana Guntalu To Ashta Chamma: This Store Has Amazing Old School Games

Good Old Games in Jubilee Hills is for those of you who thoroughly enjoy playing old school games like Pachisi, Daadi, Chadarangam. This is a hidden gem of a store, and we're glad to have stumbled upon it. We are sure you have played these good old games with your grandparents or parents. Want to relive those moments? It's time to bring the old school back by grabbing a few classics from this store. Run by Archana and Sangeetha Rajesh, this store works with Indian artisans from all across India to curate these ancient and organic games.

The intent is pretty straightforward — to ensure this generation absorbs moral values, thinking skills, and strategy from these games. Games like Vamana Guntalu (good for improving mathematical skills), Pachisi (national game of India), Chadarangam (chess), Ashtapada, Puli Joodam, Daadi rub shoulders with the likes of Snakes & Ladder, Brainvita, Tic Tac Toe. How amazing is this? We're totally planning a trip to this store with our grandparents.

Are you looking for more reasons to get here? They've got dolls and organic home decor products too.