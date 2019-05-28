Drop By Hube & Holly To Get Some Amazing Offers On Icecream

One of the few Upscale dessert places in Hyderabad, Huber & Holy is owned and managed by the famous Havmor group. Though the place is famous for its Icecreams, it also has a lot of food and beverages on the menu which makes it a perfect cafe. The ambience bares a rusty look with some really unique seating arrangements. As soon as you enter the place, the aroma surely occupies your mind. The Icecreams offered are really unique and surely different from the ones offered at other Havmor outlets. The best part of the Icecreams is the plenty of freshly churned topping options available. Have visited the place a couple of times and tried various ice cream combinations, the last visit was a special one. Tried the much-hyped Mighty Midas icecream. A mighty waffle Cone stuffed with a lot of chocolate Icecream, brownies, golden chocolate ice cream, chocolate slab and golden foil. The ice cream was much to have for a single person. We Also Ordered: Pasta-Spaghetti Arabiatta, Thin Crust Pizza, Barbeque Paneer & much more. However, it sure seemed to be overpriced & the place surely burns a hole in your pocket.