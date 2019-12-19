Looking For Offbeat Ethnic Wear? This Local Designer Will Become Your Hot Favourite

Most of us dream of owning traditional outfits that come in offbeat colours and patterns. Anaika Clothing — a Hyderabad-based online store, founded by Shravani Nalluri, specialises in them. Shravani started her journey with Little Bird Planners, an event-management company and got her big break when she styled and designed outfits for Sumanth Akkineni, a movie star. Soon, she floated Anaika Clothing and most of the outfits are now styled along with her mother. If you think life is too short for plain blouses, Anaika has plenty of designs with embroidery, mirror work, and zardosi, which can be ordered according to your size. We are crushing on the lehenga sets with capes as crop tops, and slit anarkali dresses with Benarasi silk dupattas, which come in navy blues and parrot greens. The store has ikat skater dresses and flowing Kalamakari dresses, but we're more keen on the lehenga sets. The label handpicks all the fabrics from artisans and local stores, and if you're looking for an outfit in a different colour, it can be done too. Of late, they have been experimenting with Bohemian outfits and are planning to launch a few in the next collection and the price range of the products is INR 1,000 and upwards.