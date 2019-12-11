Visit This Outlet For Some Yum Gourmet Burgers & Mojito!

Biggies burger and more is a newly opened outlet at SLN terminus. The outlet is located at a very prominent space and offers a pretty cool sitting space overall. The food over here also ranges with wide options of burgers, wraps, mocktails and sides. My experience with this place was pretty much good. I gave a shot to their Chicken beast burger, African peri lamb burger and Grilled mushroom burger. Speaking about the burgers, the best part about them was the perfect blend of flavours all together. There was hardly any mess which was probably the best part. From the price perspective, they can be tried. One of the things that I found most interesting was their unlimited burger buffet. One can relish different varieties of burgers alongside unlimited mojito at a really competitive price. I would recommend them to work a bit on their sides. It would definitely improve and would give people a wider range of options to choose from. Happy eating.