Guitars, Violins, Pianos: Grab A Musical Instrument & Learn How To Play It At This Store

Hunting for a musical instrument to strike a chord with? Music Stores in Hitech City is where you're sure to find it. Inside what looks like a massive apartment but is the store, we found ukuleles, drum kits, violins, keyboards, pianos segregated in various rooms, and all sorts of equipment that you'll need to set up a home studio (speakers, microphones, recorders, cables, stands, pedals, strings) and accessories like guitar picks. Browsing further, we found brands like Yamaha, Casio, Roland, Fender, Korg, Taylor, Kepma which are standard brands often depended on by industry professionals too. In fact, the store manufactures its own range of custom bags (for guitars and violins) made from leather and designed by Pavan Karthik, the owner. These fall in the range of INR 3,000 - INR 20,000. If you are wondering what to gift a passionate violinist, think no more as you can get customised violins handcrafted from this store as well. No matter what your budget is — if you're a music lover, you will want to pick something up from their collection that falls in the range of INR 100 - INR 10,00,000. If you can't make it to the store, you can place orders on their website for your instrument to be delivered at your doorstep as they ship worldwide. For those of you keen on learning how to play a violin, keyboard or guitar, they hold classes at the store twice a week at INR 2,500 a month. Pavan Karthik is a pro violinist who teaches here.